I would like to add a couple of points after reading Stephen Moore's recent column ("Medicare-for-All," Oct. 24).
Medicare pays 80 percent of covered expenses and does not pay for eye glasses, dentistry, hearing devices or prescriptions. Will the government's plan work the same way or will it cover everything? That sounds more like Medicaid for all than Medicare. Of course, there are supplements to pick up the 20 percent or Medicare Advantage to help with what Medicare doesn't cover. Oh wait, that involves private insurance plans that would be illegal under this government plan.
Some, if not many, of the doctors in private practice probably would not be able to afford to keep their offices open with payment only from the government. They will either join an already overcrowded clinic, move out of state or accept cash-only patients (which, of course, only the rich could afford).
One good thing is the rest of the states in the country can watch as Gavin Newsom leads all us Californians to a single-payer system. I hope the TBC staff and Gavin supporters will be able to receive some kind of reliable health care when he institutes his plans. I'm glad I'm older and won't have to navigate this (like our veterans do now) as long as my children and grandchildren will.
Wendy Mills, Bakersfield