My heart genuinely aches with all that is going on: COVID-19, civil unrest and rioting and the total disrespect for law enforcement. All of it just makes my heart ache so much that I have decided to contact my doctor and request an echocardiogram to see if he can figure out how to help my heart stop aching.
In the meantime, Gov. Gavin Newsom has all but shuttered Kern County and has only allowed baby steps to the reopening of our economy. The major reason for this is reported to be the low COVID-19 testing rates here in Kern County. Let me see if I understand this: I feel fine, I have no symptoms and I wear a mask and social distance, so just why would I get a COVID-19 test?
For me, the COVID-19 test would do as much good for me as the echocardiogram would do for my heart. No wonder things in California are the way they are!
Diana Carr, Bakersfield