I think the media, during the Kavanaugh hearings, affirmed my Sept. 1 column (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Is the media really here for the people?”).
On Monday, NBC aired a one-on-one interview between Kate Snow and a woman who claims she witnessed Kavanaugh participating in gang rapes when he was roughly 15- years-old. No collaboration.
A federal judge has thrown a wrench into an already extraordinarily flimsy NBC News "bombshell" regarding allegations Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attacked a woman in the nation’s capital 20 years ago.
NBC News says it has obtained a letter of a fourth allegation against Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court nominee, from an anonymous source that contacted the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The New York Times: As an undergraduate student at Yale, Brett M. Kavanaugh was involved in an altercation at a local bar during which he was accused of throwing ice on another patron, according to a police report.
MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell falsely claimed on Twitter that Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had called Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh “garbage” during yesterday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
What is surprising is the lack of follow up, and silence, by the media on any of these charges after Kavanaugh was appointed.
Jim Hansen, Bakersfield