Measure N money is for extra services that we do not currently pay for already. This is new extra money that the city has not had before. It does make sense to pay the millions of dollars once a year into the pension fund and save a million each year. But, why hasn't the city been doing that all of the years before this? It is because the city hasn't given away more in pensions than it could afford. There will never be enough money for any governmental agency any year. If this money from Measure N is used to pay the pension fund, then the city should still put the monthly payment back into the account and not subsidies the current budget. The voters voted this in thinking that we would get more services not pay for mistakes that have been made in the past.
Michael White, Bakersfield