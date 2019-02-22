Here’s a novel idea. The city could pay its CalPers bill up front the first year that funds are available from Measure N. Then it could establish a separate fund just for that payment and make monthly payments throughout the year, minus the interest. That way, you are still saving the same amount during the year and using Measure N dollars only for the first year. That’s a compromise I could live with and create some goodwill with city taxpayers toward fiscal responsibility.
Matt Koelzer, Bakersfield