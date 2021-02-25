“Conservatives” love to label anyone they disagree with as a radical socialist. Clearly, most conservatives either don’t have a clue what “socialism” is, or they don’t care. It’s just a convenient insult they can use when they dislike someone.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “socialism” as “economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods”. No Democrats I know advocate socialism, as defined, at least economy-wide or on a wide-scale. Like most conservatives, they recognize that certain activities are best done by government. Who wants to defund the police, the fire department, the public streets or the military? These are things most of us agree are best done by government for the good of all.
Democrats don’t advocate socialism. They advocate for helping and protecting the most helpless and vulnerable. They advocate for laws to protect our food, our water, our air, our land, our people and our country from the greedy and unscrupulous who are constantly trying to amass greater wealth and power.
Regulation of industry is not socialism. Taxes, even redistributive taxes, are not socialism. Financial aid to the poor, students, the elderly and disabled are not socialism. Policies to address social, racial and economic inequalities are not socialism.
If you hear someone calling another a radical socialist, or a policy socialism, you can be sure they are slinging meaningless insults to hide the fact that they have no good arguments against them.
Ralph Mcknight Jr., Bakersfield