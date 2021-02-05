Congressman McCarthy has hit a new low. He has unfairly profiled public school teachers by tweeting a cartoon with the caption, “While students are stuck at home, teachers unions enjoy the good life at their expense.” The cartoon depicts a teacher tanning under a palm tree sipping on a tropical beverage.
Is this his attempt to take a page from our previous president's playbook so he can pander to and rile up the Republican base? And for what purpose? Does he seriously believe that teachers are on vacation due to the COVID pandemic? Has he spoken to any teachers to find out how difficult it has been to run a digital classroom? Has he visited a teacher to see exactly what a teaching day looks like? As one of his constituents, may I suggest that instead of degrading, demeaning and disparaging the teaching profession, he should actually offer some solutions that could lead to opening schools safely and returning students to the classroom.
In his tweet, he stated that “special interests have fought to keep schools closed, despite the science.” If he has proof that schools can open safely, present the scientific arguments and make your case. But please do not think your mean spiritedness is an effective strategy. It just alienates and angers educators who are doing their damnedest to teach their students creatively and effectively under unprecedented and trying circumstances.
David George, Bakersfield