While reading John Cox's article about reasons why Congressman Kevin McCarthy missed critical votes in the House on COVID-19 relief and defense spending legislation ("McCarthy defends absence from vote overriding Trump's defense-bill veto," Dec. 30), a phrase I remember from my youth came to mind. It comes from a children's story and applies to him. After reading his responses as to why he didn't go to Washington, I think he deserves a new title: He is the "could've, should've, would've," but didn't, representative.
Harry Love, Bakersfield