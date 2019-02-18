What a very interesting picture in the paper Friday of Congressman Kevin McCarthy speaking publicly at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to a group gathered to promote their support for a border wall with Mexico.
Makes me wonder when Mr. McCarthy will take the opportunity to give the people he represents the opportunity to share their thoughts with him in the form of a town hall meeting?
It shouldn't be hard to pick a venue, arrange for security, microphones, etc., and then randomly select from the database of registered voters in his district and send them a postcard inviting them to participate. Folks who would want to attend would have to show their postcard and an ID to get in. The dress code required for jury duty could be enforced, signs prohibited, speakers limited to one minute and there would be zero tolerance for profanity or uncivil behavior. I would think that a congressman who is so popular in his district would welcome the opportunity to show off what's on the minds of the people he represents.
Unless, of course, he only cares about photo opportunities.
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield