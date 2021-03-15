Concerning a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Hold him accountable," March 10), while I believe President Biden won the 2020 election with more votes, I also believe that leaders from several states violated their own state voting laws with last minute changes and this helped Biden get elected. I expect our elected officials to ask questions about how this could happen, and this is what the electoral college certification is supposed to do. This is what Congressman Kevin McCarthy did.
When a poorly written spending bill like the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is sold to the public as COVID-19 relief and more than half of it is unrelated to COVID (The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimated that only $825 billion was directly related to COVID-19 relief and $1 trillion was “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes"), I expect my congressman to ask questions and vote against it. That is what Congressman McCarthy did.
When today’s liberal cancel culture continues to cause changes to historic icons, naming of schools, removing of statues, attempts to change history and what our children are being taught, eliminating people’s ability to speak freely and crucifying people for things done or said 10 years or more ago, I expect my elected officials to push back and say “enough!” That is what Congressman McCarthy has done.
The author requests that I hold Congressman McCarthy accountable come election time in 2022. I will when I vote for him.
— David Ewert, Bakersfield