While everyone is blaming Trump for the government shutdown, Rep. Kevin McCarthy also deserves some of the blame. McCarthy knew that the 60 votes needed in the Senate to pass the $5 billion budget weren't there, but he added it to the bill to keep the government running anyway. McCarthy has proven again that he doesn't have the ability to lead, which is the main reason why Republicans lost control of Congress. Rather than working for the people in his district, he is busy fundraising and trying to find Republicans that are electable to run for office. How many of those Republicans won? As Trump and "my Kevin" watched the blue wave, if they continue on the same path, they will see a blue tsunami in 2020.
Floyd Roberts, Wasco