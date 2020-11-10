“Stop this,” and “President Trump won this election.” As reported by Robert Price (“ROBERT PRICE: If a former adversary tries to pass you some candy, take it,” Nov. 8), this is what Rep. Kevin McCarthy told viewers of Laura Ingraham’s show on Nov. 4. Voters ought to stand behind the president to “stop this.” That’s what he said even though many states had not finished counting votes. Yet, McCarthy seemed to be inciting people to some type of action based upon non-existent facts about a possible outcome that was three days into the future.
He went on, “(If) you believe that every legal vote needs to count...” Let’s stop this. Really, Kevin, how do you stop any election before you count the votes? We know you are Trump’s toady, but this makes you look even worse than usual.
But worse than his unfortunate appearance on Ingraham’s show were his quotes to Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report. In what appears to be an outright fabrication of the truth, McCarthy told Wasserman that he didn’t mean to declare Trump the outright victor.
Isn’t this a great example of what tarnishes our political landscape today? Saying one thing to your political supporters and another to everyone else is a poor excuse for leadership. It seems that as his reputation as a GOP fundraiser grows, his personal scruples seem to be failing.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield