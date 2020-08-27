The newly released Republican National Convention schedule shows that Rep. Kevin McCarthy is still 100 percent behind the president. He is not only endorsing the president, but also endorsing his lack of empathy for those lost in a global pandemic, putting your children in harm’s way by reopening schools, failure to take action for us citizens during the worst economic crisis in modern times, inability to address deep-seeded racial justice issues and standing complicit in the systematic dismantling of the USPS.
McCarthy is up for reelection this year, and we will remember who he has stood behind the past four years and during this perfect storm of issues plaguing our nation. I can guarantee that during the next cycle, he will absolutely try to distance himself from the president and his policies in an attempt to rebrand the Republican Party as more moderate than it once was. The good news is that we will have his public record to confront him with.
McCarthy thinks he is flying under the radar in 2020, but I have to remind him that a man’s true character is how he acts when no one is watching.
Shain Meyers, Bakersfield