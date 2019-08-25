A recent letter writer took Mayor Karen Goh to task for her lack of dealing with the homeless problem in this city (“Letter to the Editor: When will there be something done about the homeless problem?” Aug. 21). They referred to her as “the city’s chief law enforcement officer and said she has full administrative control over all departments.” Are you kidding me? They then say, “So, the mayor is the person responsible for setting the tone for police interaction with the ever-growing homeless population of Bakersfield.”
This person obviously has no clue how our form of city government works. The city charter clearly outlines the role and duties of the Bakersfield mayor. The mayor does not have any administrative control over any city department; that includes the police department. Those duties fall on the chief of police.
Brad Roark, Bakersfield