Socialism. The word creates interesting reactions, especially from Republicans. I wonder why?
The greatest generation lived in a socialized country. During World War II, everything was provided by the government: employment in the military or factories, health care, rationed gas, rationed food. The tax rate was near 90 percent, and we were happy. War taught our society to take care of each other.
As someone born 1951, I grew up in neighborhoods where locks were never used at home. Greed didn't exist. When we interacted with each other, we looked at how we could share, not take. My generation created the groovy experience, people of different sizes, colors, shapes. We lived in communes where we shared — food, music, love, everything. Life was groovy.
Then came Ronald Reagan and his message of less government, increasing capitalism and greed. Today, we live in a society where everything is based on greed, not what we can share with each other.
Maybe socialism is actually a good thing.
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield