The midterm elections on Nov. 6 are barreling down on us. On a national scale, there’s a lot at stake for both sides. On a local scale, I hope all the progressives in the room have a plan to vote for Tatiana Matta for representative of the 23rd Congressional District.
Matta is a school board member and a military spouse, with a strong nonprofit background and solid platforms on environmental and education matters. She’s a fine candidate, and if elected, I believe she would do excellent work.
Much is made of the importance of the nation’s swing districts, of which ours is not one. I am not naïve to Matta’s chances of actually winning the seat. However, voting is about more than just who wins. By voting, we drive up the numbers for our candidates of choice, make our priorities for the district known to the winner and declare our intention to vote again in the future. Wouldn’t it be satisfying to see the 23rd a little more purple than it has been in the past?
I’ll be phone banking from home for Matta this week. See you at the polls!
Latia Taylor, Three Rivers