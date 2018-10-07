"The hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world." Mothers bring forth life, nurture, love, teach, pray and the gift of hope and joy onto the world. My role models and salvation were my Nana, Nonie and mother. As a Christian man, I will appreciate the contributions made by these strong and loving women.
I will honor brave women such as Susan B. Anthony, Rose Parks, Harriet Tubman, my own mother and grandmother. I will not disrespect women when they speak the truth to powerful senators. I will believe them when they speak out against the character assassination and injustice heaped on themselves and other women by the political power structure in our country. I will not abide by rude men when they speak of women in a derogatory manner in the press or on Facebook. My grandmother taught me better then that.
Now I am an old man speaking to young men. I will hear women when they say no means no. Guys, just check-out the words written in red in the Good Book and you will do fine.
Robert S. Bevers, Bakersfield