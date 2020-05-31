I recently called the Bakersfield Police Department and asked them to check in on a disabled neighbor I was concerned about. After arriving and checking on the neighbor, the three officers walked over to tell me the neighbor was just fine. All three officers were wearing a face mask, as was I, and maintained a proper social distance. I am caring for my 82-year-old mom in my home, and am determined that any possibility of COVID-19 reaching her be mitigated to the best of my capabilities. I did not get the officers' names, but I want to thank them in this community forum for wearing those masks, which for me, represents an act of kindness and simple human decency.
John Harte, Bakersfield