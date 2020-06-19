The mask article in Sunday’s Californian was a clear snapshot of peoples’ differing attitudes: to mask or not to mask? (“Face masks divide public opinion during pandemic”).
Some think it doesn’t matter or that the government is infringing on personal rights to be mask-less. But where do my rights start and those of others end? In a grocery store or some other public place? At work? Anywhere? Wearing a mask doesn’t prevent the wearer from contracting the virus, but it prevents the wearer from unknowingly transmitting it to others.
Many decades ago, a political science professor of mine said, “Your fist’s rights stop where my chin begins,” implying that the right to safety took precedent over harm. We all use mandated safety devices and follow other safety regulations. They are for everyone’s benefit.
I went into a chain sandwich shop a few weeks ago wearing a mask. The employees making the sandwiches were not. That’s their employer’s choice and right. It was my choice, and right, to turn around and walk out.
During one of the demonstrations against masks, one sign read, “Spoiled and Proud.” Is that what it has boiled down to?
This virus continues to grow and is not going away anytime soon. Being a good citizen means thinking collectively and not just singularly. I realize masks can be uncomfortable and sometimes inconvenient, but being conscientious and wearing a mask in public, for everyone else’s protection, is the proper thing to do.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield