I stopped by a store this weekend to pick up some milk. A young woman ahead of me was maskless, and returned to her vehicle after reading the sign by the door indicating masks were "required." I passed her inside the store a few minutes later, and she was wearing a mask.
The store cashier was not wearing a mask. As I was paying, I observed a woman, not wearing a mask, read the same sign. The same cashier waved her in telling her it was "OK."
I understand employees not wanting to police the public over the mask or no mask issue. However, encouraging entry without a mask puts me at risk and violates the store's own policy. Needless to say, I will not be spending my money at this store in the future.
Denise Powell, Bakersfield