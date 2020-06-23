It is difficult for me to understand why there is so much controversy surrounding the wearing of masks during this pandemic. I understand that we all enjoy individual rights. It is a hallmark of our country. I also understand that under extraordinary circumstances it may be necessary to suspend certain of these rights in order to deal with a crisis. Enter COVID-19.
While there was confusion regarding mask wearing in the initial stages of dealing with the virus, it seems clear, at this point, that the mask wearing guidelines from the CDC are based on good science, good data and common sense. I am one of those who has been wearing a mask since the beginning of this pandemic. I understand that cloth masks provide me with minimal protection when I am around others. Social distancing is a better strategy. But I also understand that by wearing a mask, I am protecting others from the possibility that I may be asymptomatic and spreading the disease.
For the common good, for the health and safety of my community, my neighbors, my friends and family, I wear my mask. I do not have the right to put others at risk given the seriousness of the situation in which we find ourselves in. This is not about individual rights and freedoms. This is about setting aside those rights and freedoms for the benefit of everyone, setting them aside for the common good, setting them aside for a short period of time while we work with experts and community leaders to tackle the pandemic and overcome it.
Please, wear a mask when you are out and about. It is a small inconvenience in the overall scheme of things, but a huge contribution to stopping the spread of the pandemic.
David George, Bakersfield