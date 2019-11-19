Being one that has things to do at 7 a.m. on Sunday mornings, I believe this marathon has become totally out of control. All major thoroughfares are blocked off from Union Avenue on the east to Gosford Road on the west, and 34th on the north to Stockdale Highway on the south, and roads in between. Maybe we should rename them all “F'ed" Street. Who pays for all the Bakersfield Police officers for this fiasco (rhetorical question)? What benefit is derived by the tax-paying residents of Bakersfield?
Lloyd Kingham, Bakersfield