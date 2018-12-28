Once again I have the opportunity to thank several marvelous people because they reunited my three dogs and me. I have a rescued Cocker Spaniel who is a runner. When she runs she takes a tour of our neighborhood. This time she took our two Schnauzers with her. It was my fault they got out because I left the garage door open while they were in the backyard. Before I realized they were gone, they were on their extended tour of the area.
Thankfully Mrs. Loreto, her son and daughter caught Lady and Coco and took them to Banfield Animal Hospital to check for their chips. I received a phone call from the hospital and was reunited with two dogs. Unfortunately, my male Schnauzer wanted to continue roaming. Finally realizing he was lost, tired and thirsty, he settled down in a flower bed.
My wife informed our daughter-in-law that our dogs were missing, and she and our son immediately put the dogs' pictures on PAWBOOST ALERT and informed all their friends of the situation. Mrs. Pena accessed PAWBOOST ALERT, took Hoagy's picture and sent it to our daughter-in-law who quickly informed me of his location. When I got to the Pena residence, Mr. Pena took me to where Hoagy was. I called to Hoagy who recognized my voice and came slowly but happily and fearfully to my side. I believe he was happy he was found but fearful that I'd be mad at him. How could I be mad at Hoagy since he and the other two dogs are part of our family? I was just happy they were finally found and safely at home.
I wish to thank Mrs. Loreto, her daughter and son along with Mr. and Mrs. Pena for their help in getting my dogs home. Bakersfield really does have outstanding people who are always willing to help in any emergency.
Gene M. Bonas, Bakersfield