A recent articles states that Bakersfield resident Daniel Shaffer "knew there were ... other longtime Trump supporters like him who shared his belief that the states, courts and county agencies had not done their due diligence. ... He didn’t really believe that the election would get overturned ... but he thought that maybe congressional members would air some of the issues" ("Bakersfield Trump supporter describes heading to D.C. rally before riot ensued," Jan. 8).
I’m lost here. What "due diligence" wasn’t done during the November election? Have I missed a report where evidence showed irregularities had been discovered? Was an act of fraud uncovered? Why would this election be fraudulent when the election that enabled Trump to take the office of president wasn’t considered a fraud? What was done differently? Could it be that people wanted a new leader for the country? Evidence speaks louder than words and we have yet to see any evidence.
Please help me understand what "issues" you believed congressional members would air. What did those rioters believe they were doing? Voicing their opinions? According to Ashli Babbitt’s husband, that’s what she was supposedly doing. I beg to differ — she participated in an unlawful act and paid for it. She went way beyond exercising her right to free speech.
I’m glad steps are being taken to identify and arrest all those who participated in the attack on the Capitol. They must take responsibility for their actions and bear the consequences.
Carol D. Westover, Tehachapi