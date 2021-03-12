In the last few months, the California Living Museum (and our community) lost two people who were cornerstones of the zoo. While we mourn their loss, we rejoice at the extreme privilege to have known them.
Mary Moreland was a founding member, docent (for 37 years), former CALM Board of Director, donor and volunteer. Mary was ready, willing and more than happy to help in any way she could.
Recently, Jack Thomson died at 98 well-lived years. Jack was also a founding member of CALM, former CALM Board of Director and (until just a few years ago) was on the CALM Foundation. Jack was hands-on at CALM and was (for years) seen setting up and building the infrastructure of the zoo, attending almost all fundraising events/functions and generously donating his time and money. He also encouraged his children and grandchildren to give their time to CALM.
Both of these incredible human beings not only gave to CALM, but to the entire community and various organizations.
We never forget our history and that we stand on the shoulders of giants (too many to name here) who formulated the plan and built the California Living Museum. We hope their life’s work and dedication inspires the upcoming generation to carry on, in their place, from here on. What a tribute that would be!
We extend our condolences and thank their families for sharing them with us for so many years.
Lana Fain, zoo manager