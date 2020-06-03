There is no measure of justice in our country for the black man. If there was, Ahmaud Arbery would not have been hunted down like an animal out of its captivity. The McMichaels validated that scary thought.
If there was a measure of justice for the black man, George Floyd would be alive today.
Man’s inhumanity to man allows our society to believe that an individual’s color takes precedence over one’s ability to live in peace and freedom. We have four officers who were at the scene of an alleged crime, and they took the law in their own hands. Floyd was the murder victim of one officer and three officers who were complicit in observance of the killing.
Floyd had no defense but to say, “I can’t breathe,” and later, “I can’t breathe, sir,” which was his last plea of respect for the officers. Yet no respect was given to Floyd because of his color. Floyd was killed, murdered, brutalized by officers who were supposed to be his protector.
Looking at the video, it is clear that the officers acted in a vigilante way. What are we going to do with man’s inhumanity to man? Until our leaders come to the realization that God cares for everyone, we will continually have these types of heartless murders and brutality. Leaders should facilitate the same law to every citizen.
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield