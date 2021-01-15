Kevin McCarthy proclaims that his vote to block acceptance of state certified electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania was not really a vote to disenfranchise voters from those states with the goal of re-electing Trump. No, he self-righteously declares that he was voting “to ensure that our country follows an accurate and accountable process that complies with the Constitution.”
First, the 2020 presidential election did comply with the Constitution as upheld by the states and the courts. Make no mistake, his efforts and those of his compatriots are to make voting more difficult for those who are less likely to support their candidates. They do not want to ensure fair elections; they want to limit access to the polls for those who don’t support them. Look at the shift in the Kern County electorate over the last 10 years and you can see his true concern.
Claudia Keith, Bakersfield