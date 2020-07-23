As Kern County continues growing, even in these pandemic times, housing will continue to be a concern. Many of us are aging and seek to hold onto our independence for as long as possible. Many of us are widowed, and on a fixed income. Apartments are not for everyone, as is a 2,500-square-foot home (or the maintenance that comes with it.) With my wife and children gone, and I’m aging and alone, my needs are not the same.
Tiny houses provide a bedroom, sitting area, a full kitchen and full bath. They are basically a glorified cross between a trailer house and an RV, and they are affordable. I would like the county to allow tiny houses parked on its owners land (tax revenue), allow a person to buy and own their land and install a water line, sewer connection and a power pole (like you see in mobile home/RV parks).
Tiny houses have been called cute, eye catching and economical. Why wouldn’t you want to live this way in your senior years and maintain your independence and still benefit the city/county and community you live in?
Tiny houses are normally under 400 square feet and could offer a great opportunity for senior living in Bakersfield. By implementing laws, it would attract revenue and population for a low-maintenance type of homeowner/taxpayer. These zoning laws are changing upstate California, Texas and many other cities across the nation. Come on, Kern County, please bring this to the table.
Taylor Parton, Bakersfield