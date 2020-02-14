The March 3 primary election will soon be here. As the Kern County registrar of voters, I encourage anyone who is eligible, but not yet registered, to register to vote by Feb. 18. This can be done at registertovote.ca.gov. You can check your registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
Since this is a presidential primary, voters registered with a political party can only vote for that party’s presidential candidates in the March 3 election. Voters not registered with a political party (No Party Preference voters) who want to vote for a presidential candidate must request a ballot for one of the parties that allow No Party Preference voters to participate in their presidential primary elections. Those parties are American Independent, Democratic and Libertarian.
Information on the March 3 election is available on the Kern County Elections website, KernVote.com. The Secretary of State also has information at sos.ca.gov.
In addition to the presidential race, there are other issues of local interest on the ballot. I encourage all eligible voters to vote in the March 3 election.
Mary Bedard, Kern County registrar of voters