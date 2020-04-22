Recently The Californian endorsed 100 percent vote-by-mail for the November election (“OUR VIEW: Vote-by-mail: Safest for November election,” April 19). The voting rolls in many counties are loaded with invalid registrations that must first be cleared, but let’s focus here on the process. Is it indeed safer?
Mail-in ballots are handled more times by hand — by postal workers, by harvesters and by county workers.
At the polling booth we ensure ballot secrecy by distancing or barriers. Electioneering is prohibited near a polling booth. There we ensure that every ballot cast is delivered and counted. Counts aren’t announced until the polls close.
There are serious deficiencies in existing vote-by-mail rules. There’s no protection from political operatives looking over the voter’s shoulder, and even engaging in electioneering. Harvesters with no particular screening or qualifications collect ballots with only the professed intent of delivering them. Do they? Or do they deliver only the ones they believe support their candidate?
If vote-by-mail is the way to go, there must be changes in the rules. All votes must be deposited in the mail by the voter, or family member if the voter swears they are unable to do so. All must be postmarked by the day of the election with no release of vote counts until the post office closes, postmarking for the day. Violating the secrecy of the ballot, engaging in electioneering with a person voting or failing to deliver a ballot entrusted to you should be felonies.
John Stovall, Bakersfield