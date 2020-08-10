Our wonderful postal service. Now Trump and his administration are decreasing the postal services' capabilities for political reasons.
I remember my father sharing his experiences during World War II. When on some island, thousands of miles from home in the middle of the Pacific, being bombed by the Japanese, one item put a smile on his face: mail call! The U.S. Postal Service delivered and has delivered in every single war — rain, shine or bombs. Interesting our president with zero military experience attacks those he knows nothing about. Sad!
Nathan Acuna, Bakersfield