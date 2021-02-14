I’m madder than a wet hen. Pun intended.
I’ve been working with a great group of 600-plus people that set forth in motion to change an ordinance in regard to backyard hens. The group, with the help of our city attorney, drafted a fair and impartial ordinance.
It passed during the first reading, and we were one step closer. It passed during the second reading, and we were even closer. Just a 30-day waiting period was all we needed and we would be good to go. Slab poured and a coop built with much anticipation. All ready to go.
At the 11th hour, the rug gets pulled out from under us by an anonymous group. I would think it would be fair to say that most hen owners will be responsible with their birds by keeping them in a safe environment. Hen noise levels are about the same as people conversing.
In the past, I had five lovely hens. The only time they made any noise was to announce they had proudly left us breakfast. The year I had the ladies we had no pest problem, no flies, no mosquitoes, no odors, and best of all no roaches without having to use chemicals which are far more harmful to the environment than anything chickens could leave behind.
The city attorney did not defend the ordinance. In respect to Old Stockdale, have their property values ever gone down because of chickens?
— Michelle Harp, Bakersfield