During his impeachment speech to the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy opened with “Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States.” Although this statement is true, McCarthy indicated that he fundamentally misunderstands the role of Congress in his following remarks.
Throughout the speech, McCarthy made various appeals to party, charging that the House Democrats were driven by a desire to impeach the president that took root long before President Trump’s conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky. McCarthy made appeals to the people, arguing that “elections matter.” McCarthy, however, failed to appeal to his duties as a member of the House, one of which is to ensure that the president adheres to the laws of the Constitution.
The founders instituted a check on presidential power by granting the powers of impeachment to Congress in Article 1 of the Constitution, and later declared the aspiration that “ambition [would] be made to counteract ambition” in Federalist 51. By circumventing the U.S. legal system and outsourcing to a foreign country for an investigation into a political rival, President Trump failed to act within the limits of his office. In voting against the articles of impeachment, McCarthy acted out of party loyalty, rather than loyalty to the Constitution.
When one branch permits another to act above the law, constitutional government ceases to function. Elections matter, and the people of the 23rd District should strongly consider whether a man who fails to grasp the gravity of his office should stay in office in 2020.
Kaylie Ramirez, Bakersfield