There are many reasons why people feel the need to get high on drugs. Some, simply out of curiosity, and some to soften the memories of a painful past. Either way, it’s just a temporary fix.
I, too, was addicted to drugs, primarily alcohol. I suffered blackouts and found myself in places not knowing how I got there. I started drinking at age 17 to blur an abusive past.
I never knew what it felt like to feel relaxed and at peace until I had my first drink.
As time went by a little became a lot and no longer did it offer peace but only
severe anxiety and so I began looking for someone or some organization that could help me.
One day, a woman who was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, offered me a Bible study and I accepted not knowing I was about to know real peace. As we studied, I was convinced that I had value and that God truly loved me. Love, something that had been denied me all my life. It was then that I realized I had been looking for love in a bottle and when I found it in God. I stopped drinking in 1991.
I hope that those who are addicted and who really want to stop will find the way. For me, it was the Bible, but there are many local drug and alcohol treatment centers in Bakersfield, such as Alcoholics Anonymous at 661-322-4025.
Please be assured that when you truly reach a point in your life where you want to stop your addiction more than you want to continue in it, you will!
Hannah Joseph, Bakersfield