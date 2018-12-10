It was heartening and refreshing to view the funeral of President Bush on Wednesday. The speakers had to be limited in the time they had to talk about the man and the public servant. Ah, the good ole days when dignity and compassion could be found in the White House.
Bush has been called the last great Republican and rightly so. How the neighborhood has gone downhill! It was obvious in the front row- the camaraderie of the three ex-presidents on the right and on the left, off on his own, was the New York used car salesman. Why is it that those whom Trump has chosen to be his loyal, serving comrades in the White House, after he tires of them, eventually wind up being indicted on something or another? The list keeps growing. Is it just that he chooses poorly or that these others reflect perfectly? "Something is rotten in the state of Denmark"- but not only there.
It was talked of the place in history that the various presidents would hold. Trump has the inside track on being the 45th best president ever. I wonder, given the cesspool created by the Swamp Clearer, how many hotels does he have in lands where they have no extradition treaty with the US? Time will tell.
Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield