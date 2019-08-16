I am writing in response to a recent letter regarding the Kern County Fire Department’s compensation ("Letter to the Editor: Fire personnel compensation," Aug. 11). First of all, they sited total compensation from Transparent California which includes the cost of benefits and grossly overstates the actual take home earnings of the ranks listed. Overtime varies for each individual/rank and this information is available at Transparent California. Fire stations are staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and our firefighters work an average of 2,912 hours a year of “regular” time vs. the average individual who works a 40 hour work week or 2,080 hours of “regular” hours a year. Firefighters work a minimum 832 hours more than other professions to receive their base pay. Overtime is required for large incidents or because the county has not hired enough staff for all positions needed. Kern County Fire Department has problems retaining trained staff due to low pay for firefighters, engineers and captains. The Kern County Fire Department pays 25 percent to 31 percent less than other competing departments. No cost of living adjustments have been given to these positions for 10-plus years. There is no incentive to stick around with other agencies paying better for the same job. Tax payers are paying to train our firefighters for other departments at a loss of a minimum of $150,000 every time they move on. Since 2014 the county has lost 164 years of firefighting training and experience at a cost of $17.8 million. Kern County citizens should expect their first responders are compensated in line with other jurisdictions. To do otherwise will continue to result in loss of experienced personnel, and when it’s your life or property, experience matters.
Cecia Ellis, Bakersfield