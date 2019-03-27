I read with great interest Neeraj Rama’s Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Understanding Gandhi's message," March 23). Mr. Rama was extolling a great man, Mohandas K. Gandhi, and the intention to honor Gandhi’s 150th birthday on Saturday at CSUB. Rama quoted Gandhi and Albert Einstein in his column, but, to me, it was Rama’s own words that struck home. He saw a common theme from Gandhi and other leaders: “start where you are, use what you have and do what you can.” To me that is the essence of leadership and what we should look for from leadership at every level.
Gene A. Lundquist, Bakersfield