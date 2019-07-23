I wonder if Stefanie has heard about a treatment that involves transplanting stool material from a healthy person into the infected person’s colon ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The community needs to be aware of C. diff," July 16). It is called fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) and according to research it is 85 percent effective for treating C. difficule infections, according to the Mayo Clinic (www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/c-difficile/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20351697). It is still considered experimental but clinical studies are in progress. The good bacteria in her colon have been decimated by the antibiotic treatments. Having a healthy balance of gut bacteria is very important to our overall health. FMT restores this balance. I hope this awareness helps Stefanie to cure her C. difficule.
Deborah Goaldman, Bakersfield