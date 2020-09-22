I'd like to respond to an AP article ("Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'," Sept. 14). Quoting from the article, "President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame."
First, the scientific consensus is not settled.
Second, for decades, scientists have predicted these devastating fires due to California's environmental decision to virtually eliminate logging of dead trees and the clearing of dense underbrush.
It's estimated there are 150 million dead trees in California. Is it a climate change issue or a rainfall issue? What do you do? Stick your head in the sand, blame climate change and let the fires continue, or do you change your environmental policy to mitigate the devastation? Climate change issues can't be fixed tomorrow, so what can you do now? Climate change has been occurring naturally for 4.5 billion years. The question now is how much mankind is contributing to it. Also, why do the fires stop at the Canadian border?
This global warming/climate change issue has been around for decades. What have past presidents done to fix it? Somehow, now it's all Trump's fault.
Tell me exactly how we're going to stop climate change. Should we cover the US with wind turbines (only produce when the wind blows) and solar panels (only produce during the day)? Evidently, climate change is a worldwide issue. How are we going to get all the other countries to get onboard?
Last year, producer Michael Moore released the documentary "Planet of the Humans." This documentary created quite a stir because it took an honest look at the pitfalls of renewable energy.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield