Regarding the Aug. 16 letter “Wait and see,” the author chastises an author of a Community Voices submission (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The test is coming for Republicans,” Aug. 11) for describing personality issues of the president without referencing any of the president’s “historic, positive accomplishments for all critical dimensions of our national government — foreign and domestic." I found that very interesting because he also does not mention any of those accomplishments.
Perhaps because there is not a list that contains anything positive for our country that this president has done, only negative, destructive things: eroding our foreign relationships with allies; ignoring the rule of law; not adhering to or supporting the Constitution of the United States; appointing men and women to positions that will further his ambitions to dismantle any previous accomplishments that were supported by Barack Obama.
The current president, GOP senators and others who support his destruction of our country vocally or by their silence are traitors and liars. They all took an oath to support and defend our Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and have failed. Sounds treasonous to me.
The GOP needs to take a long look in the mirror. They have effectively removed the checks and balances that could have protected this country from this president, the bottom of the swamp creatures he found to aid him and Russia in dismantling our democracy and democratic processes.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield