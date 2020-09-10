I am responding to the article about a Latino task force being formed to try to address the high number of Latinos contracting the coronavirus ("Latino COVID-19 Taskforce formed in attempt to quell disproportionate rates," Aug. 31). I would suggest they drive out to Hart Park on a weekend and observe what is going on. They will see many large groups with no masks and no social distancing. Many, many people are using the park daily and hundreds on weekends since March.
On another issue related to the increased number of people using the park, folks are urinating and defecating all along our beautiful Kern River and behind the two closed bathrooms on Bison Road. Look along the river and behind those bathrooms please and see for yourself. I can also provide pictures. This is a public health problem.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield