Justin Salters' (AKA Salty on Bakersfield) column on Tuesday was a real head scratchier ("Do I want my daughter growing up in Bakersfield?"). I am unaware of his educational or professional qualifications.
He rips our local educational environment quoting the low scores our students are achieving in core subjects. However, he fails, or just ignores, the logical explanations as to the significant contributing factors to this state of affairs. Our teachers must deal with students who can't read, write or speak English proficiently enough not to be a distraction in the classroom. Student truancy is out of control, and parent irresponsibility is far greater than responsible parents. Just ask any teacher. Take these students out of the equation and scores would increase dramatically.
Salters ends his column on our social capital deficiencies by opining, "If we want to attract opportunity for our children; if we want to prevent our city from becoming the next Appalachia, we must address our low social capital. This is the policy and civic challenge of our time." But like most of these hand wringing and whining people, they offer no potential solutions. My recommendation to Mr. Salters would be to seek his utopia in another environment.
Jack Balfanz, Bakersfield