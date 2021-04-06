Trump, McCarthy and McConnell supporters: Before you donate online, look for a yellow box, which is prechecked. This prechecked box commits you to repeating payments. The company that runs these sites is called WinRed. The Trump campaign and allies including the Republican National Committee refunded more than $120 million to online donors. It is deceitful.
I know this sounds partisan, but it is not. It is a strong reason for election reform. Maintain any shred of honesty and decency in this country. And beware of more tricks. Very sad.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield