I just finished reading Dec. 20 letter “Look for utopia somewhere else” and the Community Voices piece “Don’t go bashing Bakersfield quickly" in response to Justin Salter's column ("Do I want my daughter growing up in Bakersfield?" Dec. 18). Both were at least partially correct.
One expanded on the problems in the schools and the other on what the original writer could do for his daughter by utilizing our finer schools. In my opinion, “Greyhound bus” solution does not help the community. Neither does the other. Improving the system will help the community. It will require a coalition of problem solvers supported strongly by the community. Parents shouldn’t have to shop for the schools that provide a fine education, which I feel compelled to add was probably pretty simple for Stafford Betty, Ph.D. Persisting is necessary. Perhaps the writers could more actively look for solutions that would benefit the community as a whole.
Barbara Steward, Bakersfield