Because of Democrat lockdowns, thousands of private small businesses and their owner and employee paychecks were destroyed, while government-endorsed big businesses got bigger, and government employees and teachers union members did not lose a dime.
Anyone notice what did not happen? Positive cases and deaths did not go down and politicians did not lose a dime. The virus is not a hoax, but the lockdowns were. There will be much more terrible long-term economic and mental health damage from the lockdowns than the excruciating and painful death toll of the virus. Apparently America is no longer the home of the brave but instead we are the new slaves of the political/media/Hollywood royalty class.
— Mike Ladd, Bakersfield