I wonder if everyone is as confused as I am about the mixed signals sent out regarding lockdown because of COVID-19 and social distancing in an attempt to stop its spread. Everyone was told to stay in their houses for the last 80 some odd days to curb the spread of the disease except for going out to demonstrate for or against various causes — against the governor in Michigan for decrees keeping some businesses open and others closed, and in various cities in protest because of the horrendous death of George Floyd — and social distancing was largely ignored.
On the other hand, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says ballots in the next presidential election must be cast by mail because lines at voting polls are dangerous, but those at Home Depot or Costco aren't, of course. The governor of North Carolina said he couldn't promise that the Republicans could have an open convention with large crowds in that state, so the governor of Florida said the Republicans could go there for their convention.
So what is it? Should I go out, or should I stay home? Should I hug my grandchildren or not? Oh, well, I'm 86-years-old and didn't go out much before the onset of the pandemic, so staying home wasn't much of a transition for me, but what do younger people do? I sorely miss hugging my grandchildren, though.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield