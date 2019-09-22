Faith Bradham ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Proposed homeless solution is not the way to go," Sept. 18) offered a solution to end our horrendous local homelessness.
She came so close — yet still didn’t offer the direly needed permanent solution. Her humanitarian solution is essential and comes close but will never ever end homelessness in our community.
It will only perpetuate this tragic outcome.
All actions she prescribed are essential steps to be taken. But they are reactive steps after someone is already homeless. What is needed are proactive steps to prevent someone from becoming homeless at all — and redirecting them to productive and positive lives through early intervention and prevention.
Homelessness does not occur overnight. It occurs over time and typically with multiple early warning signals that are discernible in ample time for preventive steps to be taken.
A system is needed to help family members, neighbors, friends, clergy, professionals and others recognize these early signals and direct those at risk to the assistance needed to avoid homelessness altogether — permanently.
What’s really fascinating is current evidence shows the same proactive early intervention system can also head off active shooters. Both typically send multiple clear signals of what’s coming. Proactive early recognition and intervention can produce highly positive outcomes — at much lower costs to all concerned — with lives saved and totally turned around.
The high value of this positive and permanent outcome to the individual at risk — and to our community as well — is incalculable.
John Pryor, Bakersfield