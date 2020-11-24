“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Kamala Harris stated in her first address to the nation as vice president-elect, as she and President-elect Joe Biden celebrated their victory. It was not about politics, nor about who won or lost; it was about a message to every little girl anywhere.
It is difficult to imagine that in 2020, as we mark the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment permitting American women to vote, we are still uneasy about women taking the lead and control. All of this has been a harsh reminder that two different sets of rules still apply for both women and men, especially in politics.
Even though women make up just over 50 percent of the population, only 23.7 percent of Congress seats are held by women. And out of the women serving in Congress, only 37.8 percent are women of color. The reaction to Vice President-elect Harris over the past few months has been more about gender and race, rather than it being political, and that makes some people even more uncomfortable.
Today, Vice President-elect Harris is the first woman in an elected role in the White House, which celebrates an extraordinary achievement. It is time to get comfortable with the uncomfortable because now every little girl knows what is possible.
Andrea Fierros, Bakersfield