Regarding those who doubt the accusations against Father Craig Harrison, I sympathize with how hard it is to believe the alleged victims, especially if you know Father Harrison or have a good opinion of him.
I am a priest in exile in the Diocese of Oakland who told my bishop in 2005 that I could not accept another parish assignment unless he was publicly willing to dialog on the massive problem of priests abusing minors. Since then, I have worked with abuse survivors and listened to their painful, life altering experiences. Very few are believed when they find the courage to report their abuse to the church or the police. I have listened to the accusations agains Father Harrison, the attacks on victims by his lawyer and to the accusations leveled against this respected priest. Victims rarely make up such traumatic stories, and Father Harrison's denials do not have the ring of truth. An innocent priest would not allow his lawyer to savagely attack abuse victims. Many priests are so used to being treated like royalty that they suffer a distorted sense of entitlement even as they abuse their authority. The Catholic priesthood in general is a very dysfunctional group of men corrupted by mandatory celibacy and the exclusion of women as equals.
If one chooses to doubt the accusations of those who have not been publicly identified, please listen again to the testimony of the monk who has personal knowledge and experience of Father Harrison.
Tim Stier, Oakland