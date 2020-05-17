The old saying, “My mind’s made up, don’t confuse me with facts,” seems to be true for President Donald Trump. This week he criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for telling us the truth.
There is no quick fix. This virus is not going to “disappear.” It is going to take time and work. If we reopen the country too soon, there is the very real possibility that many more people could get sick and, possibly, die.
That is not what our president wanted to hear. He is more concerned with looking good and getting reelected than saving American lives. Polls show that the majority of citizens believe that we are moving too fast. We are on the Titanic and are ignoring the iceberg.
President Trump, listen to your experts! Listen to those people who are real doctors. Listen to those people who have real medical degrees. Listen to those wonderful people whose only agenda is saving as many lives as possible.
Michael Cariker, Bakersfield